KDOT Deputy Secretary, state transportation engineer Burt Morey announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Department of Transportation announced on Monday morning that Deputy Secretary and state transportation engineer Burt Morey is retiring after 30 years of work in the transportation industry.

“It’s been my honor to serve KDOT in multiple capacities throughout my career,” Morey wrote in a statement. “Thanks to our team, we’ve been able to increase highway construction and improve worker safety at the same time, and Kansas is better off because of it.”

Morey will retire on Dec. 23. Throughout his career, Morey has worked both in the private and public sectors.

Prior to becoming state transportation engineer, Morey was a KDOT metro engineer in Johnson County from 2007-2012 and was also the Overland Park city engineer from 2015-2019.

During Morey's engineering career he was involved in many projects, including being selected as project manager for the Johnson County Gateway design build project, which was the largest project in Kansas at the time and it was also KDOT's first design build.