Kearney High School graduates now required to complete real-world learning credit

KEARNEY, Mo. — Every graduate at Kearney High School will be required to complete a real-world credit beginning this year.

The Missouri school district has slowly implemented the requirement.

Last year, it required 75% of graduates to meet the goal.

The initiative helps students prepare for their futures outside of school with hands-on, project-based lessons.

To meet the requirement, students complete something called a Market Value Asset .

They include work experiences, completing an industry-recognized certification, among other options.

"Instead of thinking about what content they need to know, I shift a little bit to think about what skills they need," said Jennifer West, a teacher at Kearney High School. "Those skills can be applied to all sorts of real world careers."

Ryan Gamboa Jennifer West

Students in her Human Geography class crunched 911 data from the Kearney Fire Department to determine where the agency should build a second fire station.

“Our students used that platform to then solve problems for a real client,” West explained the example.

The district introduces students to project-based learning before they reach high school.

Fifth grade student Tucker Kimmel is involved in a broadcast course at his elementary school.

He hopes the exposure today will pay off when he launches a career as a sports broadcaster.

"Getting used to being in front of cameras and a lot of people seeing you," Kimmel said, speaking on the skills he's honing.

Ryan Gamboa Tucker Kimmel

Teachers and staff members in the Kearney School District received pay increases this year.

The board readjusted its budget after voters denied a proposal increase property taxes to cover salary increases.

“How supportive this administration is in making sure our teachers feel valued, I think that’s really important,” said teacher Erica Hart.

Ryan Gamboa Erica Hart

The average employee’s salary went up six percent this year.

—

