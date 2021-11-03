Kearney officer fired after pleading guilty to statutory sodomy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kearney police officer has been fired after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the city of Kearney said its board of aldermen authorized Alan Hale’s termination, effective immediately.

Hale had been on unpaid administrative leave since Nov. 18, 2020.

The crimes were committed in Clinton County before Hale was hired at the Kearney Police Department, according to the city.

A person is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy if they are 21 or older and have sexual intercourse with someone younger than 17.

A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 4, 2020.

