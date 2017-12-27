Kearney residents killed in Kansas crash caused by weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people from Kearney, Missouri are dead after a crash in Kansas caused by poor weather conditions on Tuesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Lisa A. Luft, 47, Aria L. Luft, 14, Brianna E. Luft, 20, Saleena A. Senzee, 18 were all killed in the crash.

According to the KHP report, their vehicle was westbound on I-70 one mile west of the Abilene exit when the driver hit a guardrail and fell approximately 25 feet off a ledge. It landed on its roof on an embankment near railroad tracks.