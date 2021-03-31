Kearney School District board backs superintendent after suspicion of DWI citation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School Board said it supports Superintendent Matthew Miller after a Friday crash in which Miller was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Miller released a statement Tuesday night to the district's parents and guardians, but did not reveal where the traffic accident occurred. He said he was involved in a single-car accident and suffered a head injury.

"At the scene of the accident, I was issued a citation for suspicion of driving while under the influence, which I intend to contest," Miller said. "It is early in the legal process and the facts of the situation are still being gathered. Due to the nature of the situation, I immediately notified the Board of Education."

Board of Education President Mark Kelly said in a statement that Miller "proactively and voluntarily" informed the board of the incident.

"Dr. Miller is a good and decent man who has never been accused of anything like this before," Kelly said. "We will trust the legal process to work and provide a conclusion to what has been cited. While this issue is being investigated and resolved, we affirm our steadfast commitment to Dr. Miller as the leader of our school system."

A district spokesperson said he was not authorized to provide any details other than those in written statements from Miller and the school board.

This is Miller's first full academic year at the Kearney School District, according to a district spokesperson.

Miller previously worked as the superintendent of the Moberly, Missouri, School District.

Here is the full statement from Dr. Miller:

Dear KSD Community,

On Friday, March 26, I was involved in a single-car accident and sustained a head injury. I sought medical attention and should make a full recovery. At the scene of the accident, I was issued a citation for suspicion of driving while under the influence, which I intend to contest. It is early in the legal process and the facts of the situation are still being gathered. Due to the nature of the situation, I immediately notified the Board of Education.

I understand that the incident will create questions and concerns, and I want to be transparent with our school community. I deeply regret that this situation has developed and understand it may serve as a distraction to some of our students, staff, and community members.

I am humbled and grateful to have the unwavering support of the Board of Education and executive team. I take my role as Superintendent of Kearney Schools very seriously and understand that my actions reflect on our community. While this matter is being addressed, I will continue to be a dedicated servant of the district and carry forward our important mission of providing an exceptional education for all of our children. I hope that my handling of the situation serves as an example of how to persevere in the face of adversity.

Together, we will turn our attention back to what is most important, teaching and learning.

Here is the statement from KSD Board of Education: