Kearney School District employee placed on leave as police investigate amid 'allegation'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An unidentified Kearney School District employee has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation was made against that employee.

A statement from the school district released Friday said "district officials were recently made aware of an allegation related to an employee."

Kearney police are investigating the allegation. No charges have been filed.

The district said in its statement student safety is its top priority and the district investigates all allegations and concerns.

It's district policy to place a staff member on administrative leave during an investigation.