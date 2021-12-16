Kearney School District selects new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School Board looked outside the district to find its new superintendent.

The board announced Dr. Emily Miller will take over as the district's superintendent on July 1, 2022.

Interim Superintendent Todd White will help Miller transition into her new job.

She is now the Assistant Superintendent of Operational Services for the Lee's Summit, Missouri, R-7 School District.

"It was very obvious to all of us on the Board that Dr. Miller was the best choice to lead our school system,” School Board President Mark Kelly said in a statement from the district. “We are excited to have her as a member of Team Bulldogs and looking forward to a new era of growth and success.”

Miller also worked as interim superintendent in the Lee's Summit School District in the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the district news release.

"There is already a lot to celebrate in Kearney School District, and the future is very bright,” Miller said in the district's statement. “KSD has a great team, successful schools and remarkable students in a wonderful community. I’m ready to help guide the Bulldogs for many years to come as we innovate and evolve on behalf of our scholars and families.”

