Kearney schools superintendent writes letter after recent lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kearney School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Todd White sent a letter to the community this week after allegations of racism were made in a civil suit by the family of a former student in the district.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month , alleged the student was the victim of racial discrimination during at least the 2018 and 2019 school years. The student was identified in the lawsuit only be their initials.

In White’s letter, he calls the work to “ensure every children can learn in an environment free from racism, sexism, bullying and any other form of harassment or discrimination” as “urgent and important.”

“Collectively, you make KSD a place where racism and every other form of harassment, discrimination and hate are not tolerated,” White wrote.

