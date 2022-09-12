'Keep trying to fight for us': Kansas ordinance prohibits furry patrons at Transport Brewery in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A local brewery in Shawnee, Kansas, is asking the public for help in changing a state law that is hurting the business.

In April of 2021, the Kansas Department of Agriculture implemented a new code that prohibits dogs inside food establishments.

Transport Brewery has been a fixture in Shawnee as a dog-friendly environment since opening its doors almost four years ago.

Not only can employees and patrons bring their furry companions inside, but the business has also made it a point to give back and help local organizations that better the lives of animals.

“It’s just become a part of not only our identity, but our community’s as well,” said Christie Merandino-Jackson, operations manager. “I would say probably 40% of our patrons are here because of the dogs.”

Over the last four years, the brewery donated nearly $15,000 through adoption events, yearly fundraisers and their end-of-year calendar sales.

Thirty-seven dogs have found their fur-ever homes through their events.

All that was put on the line in July of 2022 after a yearly health inspection.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture notified the staff that they have been in violation of a state ordinance that prohibits dogs from food establishments.

The brewery had their previous health inspection in February of 2021, before the ordinance went into effect in April.

“We do not have a kitchen. We do not serve food whatsoever, but because we make beer, beer is considered food,” Merandino-Jackson said.

But just three years ago, beer was not considered food. They had to find food partnerships to make sure they were compliant with a state law that required 30% of their sales come from food.

“We had to get this on the agenda and residents of Johnson County voted on it — to amend that law,” Merandino-Jackson said. “Now, three years later, beer is food so you can’t have dogs? Well which is it?”

Staff was given 30 days to rectify the situation. The business applied for a variance, but was immediately denied because it was only applicable for outdoor areas and ADA compliant service dogs are the only dogs who are to be be allowed inside our establishment going further.

“There’s no appeals structure we can have and there’s nothing we can do. That’s just the law,” Merandino-Jackson said. “Nothing is in session until January, so from October to January, nothing is going to happen. Then we can hope that there is an amendment to this law that can take care of us.”

The City of Shawnee is trying to help the establishment as much as it can, but their powers are limited as this is a state mandated law.

The brewery has decided to take matters into their own hands and launch “Charlie’s Cause" — a call to action for community members to contact and urge their lawmakers.

“Charlie was a dog that came in here multiple times a week with his owner Rusty James,” Merandino-Jackson said. “When we heard that Charlie passed away, and we were trying to figure out what to do, in honor of Charlie we decided to call this 'Charlie’s Cause’ to try to protect the place that he loved so much.”

Ashlyn Jorgensen and her three-year-old dog, Willow, have been coming to Transport Brewery since it opened.

They were touched by the staff’s focus on community outreach and loved the convenience and ease of the place.

“Most people work their nine to five jobs and then after work they want to come hang out and relax," Jorgensen said. "And it’s great to be able to bring their dog to a place. I would say a lot of the patrons come here because they can bring their dogs.”

Jorgensen has been a part of “Charlie’s Cause,” sending emails to local representatives and hoping they will see how special Transport Brewery is to its regulars.

“I think that there is a possibility of unfortunately losing business for Transport,” Jorgensen said. “They might end up, you know, going over to the Missouri side where there are more dog-friendly breweries.”

—