Keepin' Clean for Coop brings fentanyl awareness to soccer match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Education and awareness about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning were on display at Thursday's soccer match between Mill Valley and Lawrence.

"They’re a captive audience, so even if we can just get those few minutes during halftime to share awareness and share our story, we just hope it will save one life," Libby Davis said.

Davis has been on a mission to save lives since her son, Cooper, lost his to fentanyl poisoning in 2021.

“Adventurous, fun, outgoing — never met a stranger," Davis said describing her son. "He was just a fun kid.”

A booth on drug education and awareness was set up next to the stands where young fans crowded to watch the soccer match.

Davis received help from school boster Brenda Carroll.

"We have a real personal connection to this family and want to support them in every way that we can to get this message out," Carroll said.

In the stands and on the field, people and players wore a t-shirt that read "Keepin' Clean for Coop."

"You see things that impact kids and usually when that’s happening, it’s not just that kid, but it’s the impact it has on their friends, their family, the broader community and that’s tough," said Jason Pendleton, head coach for Mill Valley soccer.

Also in attendance at Thursday's match were the parents of Jetaya Lucero. She died in June from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 19.

“You didn’t hear about it that much and that's one reason why we’re trying to get out here and talk to people make posters, make people realize this is not a game," Sharen Lucero said.

