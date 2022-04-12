Keith Carnes ready to rebuild after 18 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world Keith Carnes is returning to looks much different than the one he left when he entered prison 18 years ago.

His family, friends and supporters acknowledge it’s going to be tough to enter back into society.

On Monday, Carnes said he’s ready to rebuild his life, in front of his family and local news media, vowing to make his future better than his past.

Carnes was released after spending nearly two decades in prison for the 2003 murder of Larry White.

“Justice took a while, it took a while,” he said. “But it finally came through. I’m just glad, I’m not mad [and] I’m not bitter. Step one is getting myself together, [I] got to get me together before I can help someone else.”

Darryl Burton, who was wrongly convicted and spent more than 20 years behind bars, created “Miracle of Innocence’ to help with the transition.

“Shelter, identification, transportation, communication, counseling and occupation,” Burton said. “There’s group therapy every Monday with just exonerees, guys who’ve been through what we’ve been through. Also, counselors who can do one-on-one therapy if that’s what he needs, he would get that.”

But Burton’s advice for now?

“Live one day at a time,” he said.

Carnes is starting over with nothing, because he wasn't found innocent, there's no guarantee of financial compensation.

However, his attorneys say filing a civil suit is not out of the question.