KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans packed the "New Heights" Tailgate outside Kansas City's Power & Light District on Sunday as the Chiefs prepared to host a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The tailgate had free food, games, merchandise and more.

Kelce brothers’ 'New Heights' Tailgate draws Chiefs, Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl rematch

Courtney Gronberg, with Platinum XP, helped produce the event. She said the brothers wanted the tailgate to celebrate the Super Bowl rematch.

"So we transformed the street here outside of Power and Light," Gronberg said.

Attendees traveled from near and far for the one-day-only event.

One fan and his family traveled from Houston.

“We have friends that live here, and we've been coming back every year," said Chiefs fan Daniel. "My wife used to live here, so she’s a big Chiefs fan, and now I’m a Chiefs fan, even though I’m from Houston. We’ve enjoyed it ever since. And now, we have the new one to add into the party here.”

Eagles fans were present, too. The Merriman family proudly supported their Philadelphia gear.

“We’re Missouri Eagles fans, so we’re usually outcasts, but [we] fit right in here at 'New Heights.' So it’s been good," the Merriman family said.

Others were fans of both brothers, making it hard to decide who to cheer on.

Lisa, from Minnesota, came in her split Chiefs and Eagles jersey to root for both.

“I love the Kelce brothers, like love them," she said. "Obsessed with 'New Heights,' not going to lie. Anything Kelce, I’m a huge fan of. My husband bought me this shirt for my birthday, and I had to wear it today; I’ll be happy no matter who wins.”

