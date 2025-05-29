Kelce brothers now part-owners of St. Joseph indoor football team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis and Jason Kelce are now part-owners of the St. Joseph Goats, the professional indoor football team in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In a news release Thursday, Garage Beer, which is co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce, announced it is now sponsoring the team, which competes in the Arena League.

Additionally, Garage Beer said it will be 1% owners.

Garage Beer is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The Kelce brothers grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The Garage Beer brand has been on the market since 2018, but CEO Andy Sauer bought it from Braxton Brewing Co. in 2021, according to Forbes.

The Kelces officially came on board last year.

