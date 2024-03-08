Kelce Jam returns to Azura Amphitheater in May 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While it’s unclear if Travis Kelce will attempt to sing Garth Brooks, he will be back hosting Kelce Jam this May at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

Billed as “Kansas City’s biggest music festival,” the event will enter its second year after last year’s inaugural event during the same weekend as the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Kelce Jam’s website has opened up the chance for fans to sign up for the ticket pre-sale.

Organizers plan to release the full lineup and additional ticketing information in the coming weeks.

