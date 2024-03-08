Watch Now
Kelce Jam returns to Azura Amphitheater in May 2024

Charlie Keegan
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling pose for a photo ahead of the Kelce Jam concert Friday night at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 08, 2024
2024-03-08

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While it’s unclear if Travis Kelce will attempt to sing Garth Brooks, he will be back hosting Kelce Jam this May at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

Billed as “Kansas City’s biggest music festival,” the event will enter its second year after last year’s inaugural event during the same weekend as the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Kelce Jam’s website has opened up the chance for fans to sign up for the ticket pre-sale.

Organizers plan to release the full lineup and additional ticketing information in the coming weeks.

