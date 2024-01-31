Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art names new executive director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art named Jessica May as its new executive director.

May brings two decades of experience working with artists and communities at museums and institutions around the nation.

May says she is excited to "build on the museum's stellar artistic program and existing partnerships."

“I’m honored to join this institution and share my passion for connecting art, artists and communities both inside the museum and beyond its walls," she said in a statement.

Her appointment comes as the museum celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, which it says will be a "period of expansion."

May previously served as the vice president of art and exhibitions for The Trustees of Reservations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the artistic director of the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, Lincoln, Massachusetts.

She will begin her appointment as executive director on Tuesday Feb. 27.