Kensie Aubry's mother using faith to find moments of comfort after daughter's murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Murder charges have been filed in connection to recently uncovered human remains found at a Grain Valley home, identified as Kensie Aubry.

Kensie's mother, Cindy Aubry, said she expected the charges to come down on Monday. As a mother, she never expected she'd be bringing her daughter home this way.

In a TikTok video from June 2020, Kensie Aubry is seen responding to a game that asks her to name a person she'd want to be for a day and why.

"Well, I wouldn't be anybody else because I like who I am, and I am who I am," Kensie Aubry said in the TikTok. "And I don't want to be anyone else, 'cause I'm me.'"

Kensie Aubry had a lot of friends, according to her mother. She loved to dance and sing her favorite songs and always kept a close relationship with her.

The two always talked, even when Kensie Aubry moved to Kansas City a couple years ago.

Although Kensie Aubry was from Texas, Cindy Aubry said she wants everyone in Kansas City to know how loved her daughter is.

"I want to go get her. I told her I would bring her home. Did I ever dream it would be like this? No," Cindy Aubry said.

Kensie Aubry was found buried on a Grain Valley property belonging to Michael Hendricks. He and his girlfriend, Maggie Ybarra, are facing murder charges in her death, and a slew of other charges.

Cindy Aubry last talked to her daughter on Oct. 7, 2020 and then messaged her the next day.

"Mama loves you, you know, and you call me when you can. And that was it," Cindy Aubry said.

Cindy Aubry said her daughter had gone down a wrong path but finds some comfort knowing that Kensie Aubry held onto her faith.

She remembers when her daughter was about 10 or 11 and asked if she could be baptized. It was a happy day for not only Cindy Aubry but their entire family, she said.

Now, finding out the worst, she tries not to think about what her daughter went through.

"Yes, I'm angry. I don't want to look at any more pictures of him or her," Cindy Aubry said. "I don't understand why my daughter had to have such a violent ending, but I know that my God was with her. And as soon as she took her last breath, she was gone. So it didn't matter what he did, why he did what he did. I mean, her soul was in heaven and I truly believe that, and there was no more pain."

Cindy Aubry said she also finds comfort knowing that her daughter is now reunited with her grandparents and her father, who died when she was 8-years-old. She said her faith is what's allowing her to hold on to these positive thoughts.

"In my heart I know I have to have forgiveness," Cindy Aubry said. "People say, 'I can't believe you're even saying that.' But I know that my journey goes on. Kensie's is over now, but I have a story to tell."

Cindy Aubry plans to drive up to Kansas City with a bunch of her daughter's friends. She thinks it's because of all of their persistence that they finally find out what happened.

"I got a couple addresses of places where she lived," Cindy Aubry said. "I think she worked at a McDonald's there. I just want to go and kind of walk in her footsteps and see where she was for a while. And I'll bring her home."

