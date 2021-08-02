Murder charges filed in death of Kensie Aubry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Murder charges have been filed in connection to recently uncovered human remains found at a Grain Valley home.
Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra both face first-degree murder charges in Jackson County District Court, the prosecutor’s office announced Monday.
The two also face charges which include first-degree harassment and first-degree sexual misconduct.
Hendricks, 40, is also charged with third-degree enticement of a child and third-degree child molestation.
Ybarra, 30, is also charged with enticement of a child, first-degree sexual misconduct, one count of tampering with physical evidence and three counts of tampering with a victim.
"Our community owes greatly a child victim in this case who came forward and alerted police of the gruesome criminal activity detailed in these charges," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a press release. "Without her bravery, we might not know today Kensie Aubry’s fate."
The two were previously charged with nine sex-related crimes, however, a grand jury served a superseding indictment meaning those will no longer be pursued.
Hendricks owned the home in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Road where the remains – later identified as 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, who had been missing since October 2020 – were found.
