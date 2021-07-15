Father of suspect in sex-crimes case: Daughter 'does not have that kind of blood in her'

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — On Father’s Day, Pedro Ybarra received a call from the Jackson County Detention Center. His daughter, Maggie Ybarra, was on the line with a story he wasn't expecting.

"She said, you know, 'I'm under investigation for, you know, some things against her daughter and I guess murder'," Pedro Ybarra said, "and I said, 'Baby, back up.'"

Pedro told 41 Action News he was floored that his daughter would have any connection with a crime that led investigators to search for human remains at a Grain Valley home.

That property belonging to Ybarra's boyfriend, Michael Hendricks.

"She started sending pictures of her in helicopters, and she said, 'Oh, this is my new boyfriend,'" Pedro Ybarra said. "I seen his picture. He got a big beard and stuff and, you know, I told her, ‘He looks like a good dude', you know, looks like an alright dude, but looks can be deceiving."

He didn't know how long the two had been dating, but said Maggie Ybarra felt Hendricks would change her future.

"She told me her life is good," Pedro Ybarra said. "She wants to pilot helicopters. I'm like, 'Well, if you got a connection, go for it, you know? And just go to positive things.'"

Court records show Ybarra and Hendricks met at Narcotics Anonymous and listed Hendricks Aviation as her employer.

Neighbors would often see and hear his helicopters taking off and landing on the property.

Maggie Ybarra allegedly told a child that she and Hendricks killed a woman and buried the body, according to court documents.

"She can probably think it, but to act it out. You know, like most of us, we think it, 'Oh, you know, I do this to you'. But to actually physically do it, that's another thing," Pedro Ybarra said. "I really truly believe that my daughter, you know, does not have that kind of blood in her to, to do heinous things like that."

But given the nature of the allegations, a judge ruled that Maggie Ybarra be held without bond.

Hendricks also remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

A hearing is scheduled for both of them on Tuesday morning.