FBI, police launch investigation into missing at Grain Valley property

An FBI spokesperson said Wednesday they are helping local police in an investigation of a property in Grain Valley.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 14, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An FBI spokesperson said Wednesday they are helping local police in an investigation of a property in Grain Valley.

Earlier Wednesday, a 41 Action News viewer spotted several law enforcement vehicles on the driveway of a property in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Road in Grain Valley.

Video from the scene shows crews using a front loader to dig up dirt in the back yard of a residence.

According to an Independence Police spokesperson, authorities are searching the property in connection to a missing person investigation out of Independence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

