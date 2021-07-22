FBI digging at Grain Valley home where woman's remains were found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to KSHB 41 News Thursday it's assisting other law enforcement agencies in a "ongoing local law enforcement matter," at the home where 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry's remains were found last week.

A spokesperson did not give specifics on the matter, however a KSHB 41 News viewer reported the agencies were digging.

Last Wednesday, authorities began digging at the home located in 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Road in Grain Valley, Missouri.

The home is owned by Michael Hendricks, who along with a woman named Maggie Ybarra, are charged with nine sex-related crimes .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

