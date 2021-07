KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police have identified a woman whose remains were found at a Grain Valley property on Wednesday.

The woman was identified 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, who was reported missing since October 2020 .

Authorities began digging at the home located in 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Road in Grain Valley Wednesday morning. Hours later, the remains were found.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.