Kevin Durant leads US men to 4th consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal

Charlie Neibergall/AP
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 11:39 PM, Aug 06, 2021
SAITAMA, Japan — Kevin Durant led the US men's basketball team to its to fourth consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal with a 87-82 win over France.

The gold-medal game was a rematch of the tournament opener.

USA basketball shared a celebration video minutes after the victory.

Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets and recently signed an extension to stay with the team.

KSHB 41 News contributed to this report.

