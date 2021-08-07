Kevin Durant leads US men to 4th consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal

SAITAMA, Japan — Kevin Durant led the US men's basketball team to its to fourth consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal with a 87-82 win over France.

The gold-medal game was a rematch of the tournament opener.

USA basketball shared a celebration video minutes after the victory.

A special feeling 🥇🥇🥇🥇

pic.twitter.com/mhtaihR8hb — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 7, 2021

Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets and recently signed an extension to stay with the team.

KSHB 41 News contributed to this report.