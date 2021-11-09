Kevin Strickland's quest for freedom continues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland's pursuit of freedom continues Tuesday.

Monday saw the beginning of an evidentiary hearing, the outcome of which could result in his release from prison after 43 years.

Strickland was convicted in a 1978 triple murder. His conviction hinged on the eyewitness testimony of the lone survivor, Cynthia Douglas.

Douglas died in 2015, but according to Strickland's legal team, she made efforts to reverse her testimony and free Strickland.

Witness testimony Monday revolved around Douglas.

Family members and friends told the court about the burden Douglas carried, feeling she played a role in sending an innocent person to prison.

Her sister, Cecile "Cookie" Simmons said Douglas was intimidated by officials when she went to them for help.

Simmons testified her sister did not choose Strickland from a lineup — rather detectives at the time told her to choose him.

When she tried to right her wrong, she was told she herself could face prison time for perjury and that Strickland and two other defendants might walk free.

Court was expected to resume Tuesday with the Missouri attorney general's cross examination of Simmons.