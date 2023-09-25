Key details, times for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is finally making its stop in Kansas City.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 18, Beyoncé will take the stage this Sunday Oct. 1, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tickets for the previously scheduled show will be honored.

The new concert date makes the last stop on her world tour.

Gates to the parking lots around the stadium are set to open at 6:30 p.m. Fans with VIP tickets will be able to enter the stadium at 6:30 p.m., with general admission fans able to enter at 7 p.m.

Like other events at the stadium, fans are required to purchase parking in advance and are able to do so online.

The concert is unofficially set to end at 11 p.m., with alcohol sales capped at 10:30 p.m.

More information about the concert is available online.

