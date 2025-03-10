Keys, Alarms, Patrols: Security issues a concern at Osawatomie State Hospital

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

In December 2024, the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit (KLPA) flagged safety and security at the Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH).

Since 1863, OSH has operated in Miami County, Kansas. The state-run facility provides inpatient psychiatric and mental health services to adults.

"You see more of the really, really sick and the really violent patients here," Eric Blatt a former contract nurse at OSH told KSHB 41.

The hospital operates on a $59.6Mbase budget for two independently run hospitals operated on the OSH campus, Adair Acute Care (AAC).

In fiscal year 2024, $48.2 million of OSH's funding is allotted from the state general fund. Its other funds including federal Medicare dollars were sent to AAC and the remaining $11.5 million were granted through the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The audit was authorized by four current Kansas State Legislators and a former state Senator.

"A considerable number of my constituents work there at the hospital, and there have been several of those that have approached me about safety issues there at the hospital," explained Rep. Fred Gardner (R-KS Dist. 9). "Several people from law enforcement have mentioned that. Every year, representatives can request auditing from the Post Audit Division, and then there's a committee that selects the audits that are going to be done... I signed on to that."

KSHB 41 has broken down a number of the audits findings in the last month.

Auditors found physical security at the state hospital fell short.

"It doesn't surprise me," stated Blatt.

Eric Blatt has worked as a psychiatric nurse for 10 years. He's worked at both the Osawatomie and Larned State Hospital as a contract employee.

"I was in direct care of patients," Blatt said. "I pretty much managed behaviors, ensuring the patients got the best care possible."

To provide adequate care to psychiatric patients, Blatt tells KSHB 41, security measures often fell short.

The audit found OSH does not have adequate processes to ensure physical security.

Auditors looked at 5 areas of review:



Whether security staff patrol the campus to ensure buildings are secure in the evenings, overnight, and on weekends. Whether each security staff shift has enough staff trained to respond to fires. Whether security and other OSH staff ensure that staff who work with patients have personal security alarms they can activate in emergencies. Whether facilities staff oversee the keys each staff member has. This includes recording what keys staff members have and ensuring staff return keys when they stop working at OSH. It also includes ensuring staff have management approval for certain high-access keys. Whether management monitors for and follows up on safety risks and noncompliance with hospital policies.

The audit reports, security staff patrols on the OSH campus were incomplete and inadequate.

There are about 25 buildings on the state hospital campus. KSHB 41 submitted a Kansas open records request to review the full audit. In the audit documents obtained, management does not train or oversee security staff that they're securing the hospital in the evening, weekend or overnight hours.

According to Blatt, direct patient staff relies on security if an altercation arises.

"Most of the time, it's everybody for themselves before security can even get there," Blatt said. "They barely have enough security staff on days or nights."

According to KSHB 41's records request auditors reported:

"About half of the patrol checks we reviewed were implausibly or questionably brief. About half of the patrol checks we reviewed (though not necessarily the same half as previously mentioned) also appeared incomplete, suggesting security staff aren’t checking all parts of campus as they should."

Auditors state it's likely a result of inadequate training and oversight.

Additionally, the auditors concluded OSH management hasn't promoted a culture of safety.

According Blatt and other former employee's KSHB 41 interviewed, staff in direct contact with patients are required to wear personal safety alarms.

Auditors found management isn't keeping track of personal safety alarm response times, nor is security tracking if the staff is wearing the alarms. Security staff has not been conducting the checks since late 2021, but a hospital safety coordinator has checked personal alarms since the beginning of fiscal year 2023. OSH's safety coordinator reports found not all staff had their alarms or had functional alarms.

"Nobody uses their personal alarms, and nobody checks to see if you have them, let alone use them," Blatt stated.

In a follow-up question to Blatt's response, KSHB 41 asked Blatt for clarity on why.

He responded, "Other than alert someone where you are, the alarm is not going to stop the patient beating your head and a shout is just as effective.”

Another major physical security concern outlined in the audit was the facilities management of its keys.

Auditors report, 56 keys as stolen, including keys with access to patient units, and eight master keys as lost.

"With the amount of turnover....people forget to turn in their keys," added Blatt.

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard already told KSHB 41, the department is working to address employee turnover.

"The Legislative post audit was an opportunity to see what are the things, that we perhaps need to shore up," Secretary Howard said. "There are things like security patrols around the hospital, both the actual patrols and the measurement and documentation around that. Some things around that the management of keys, kind of key control. Which is always an issue in a big institution, hospital or prison, how do you manage that."

Secretary Howard says her team is actively implementing new practices at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

"...Putting more key card control in place as opposed to maybe having as many keys around there and one of the things the hospital was already looking at was evaluating going to what are called key boxes, which is a process we have at Larned State Hospital," Howard explained.

Additionally, implementing new key lock boxes and new documentation methods and practices around staff personal security alarms.

"I'm having a safety coordinator conduct random drills to make sure that folks have those and also random drills to see the timeliness of response," added Howard. "I have a lot of confidence that will take place."

According to Howard, the current OSH budget should cover any new security and safety implementations.

"Nobody should have to go to work and be in fear of being harmed. Not knowing whether they're gonna wake up," added Blatt. "We need to be alive to care for the patients... I want a better service for the patients."

The audit was requested by five Kansas legislators: Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall (R- District 6), Sen. Caryn Tyson (R- District 12), Rep. Carrie Barth (R- District. 5), Rep. Fred Gardner (R- District 9) and former Sen. Molly Baumgardner (R- District 37).

KSHB 41 received a response to an interview request or phone call from one of the five legislator names on KLPA's audit.

Tyson told KSHB 41 the Osawatomie State Hospital is an important issue but did not have time to discuss it during a phone call. KSHB 41 later reached out in an email seeking an interview and did not receive a response.

To review the entire KLPA audit at OSH, click here.

