Keystone Pipeline back in service after historic leak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TC Energy announced Thursday that after a series of repairs, inspections and testing, the Keystone Pipeline returned to service at all delivery points.

After a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, it will operate under plans approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The energy company shut down the pipeline on Dec. 7 following a drop in pipeline pressure. It was estimated that about 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas.

Federal data indicated the spill was the largest in the pipeline's 12-year history.

TC Energy estimated on Dec. 19 that crews recovered 7,233 barrels from Mill Creek but that further recovery could be impacted by wind chills as low as -30 degrees in the area of the pipeline rupture.

The energy company recently submitted a restart application to PHMSA and received approval to restart operations at that part of the pipeline.

The pipeline system will operate with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures, according to TC Energy.

"We maintain our commitment to our ongoing safety-led response and will fully remediate the incident site," part of TC Energy's statement read. "We will share the learnings from the investigation as they become available."

Read TC Energy's full statement here .

—