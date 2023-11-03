Kia America hosts ‘software upgrade center’ in Kansas City to thwart vehicle thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area Kia vehicle owners will want to make note of a three-day event hosted by the auto giant as it works to thwart vehicle thefts.

Kia America is hosting a “software update service center” from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3-5 at the Blue Valley Soccer Club, 13570 Switzer Road in Overland Park.

The company says it’s working with Kansas City-area law enforcement as agencies on both sides of the state line deal with car thefts involving certain Kia models.

RELATED | Local police departments see rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts

“The mobile clinic is intended to complement Kia’s network of dealerships in the greater Kansas City area and help drive installations of Kia’s free anti-theft software upgrade that is designed to make it more difficult for criminals to use methods of theft popularized on social media,” the company said Friday.

For more information about eligibility is available on Kia’s website.

—