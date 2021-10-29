Kicks for Boobs: former Chiefs cheerleader turns breast cancer into nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandy Reed has a smile that could light up any stadium. In fact, it did as a Chiefs cheerleader out on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In 2013, she married her husband Jarron. Shortly after, their perfect baby boy Jaxson was born.

Just four months later, in 2015, Brandy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It was a shock," she said. "The cancer was a bit aggressive, and it had spread from my milk ducts into my breast tissue and they suggested chemotherapy then."

"It was a lot to handle in the beginning, but I just gave it all to God and just knew that we would be alright," Jarron said.

After nearly five years with no cancer detected, Brandy's oncologist found something which turned out to be metastatic breast cancer. The couple turned their trials into a testimony of their faith, founding a new nonprofit called Kicks for Boobs.

"If we can provide meal trains for them or transportation back and forth to the hospital for their chemo treatments and things like that, we want to provide those kinds of things," Jarron told KSHB 41.

On Oct. 29, the organization is hosting its first sneaker ball to raise money to support uninsured and underinsured breast cancer patients and survivors.

"It is just a night to celebrate survivors in their journey to survivorship," Brandy explained.

To learn more about Kicks for Boobs, visit their website: https://www.kicksforboobs.com/