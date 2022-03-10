Knob Noster woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Lone Jack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Knob Noster woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Lone Jack Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Amanda Brown, 23, was driving a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer on East Boswell Road just after 9:30 a.m., west of County Road Northwest 550th Road, when she drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and culvert.

Her vehicle then went airborne and struck multiple trees before coming to rest on its top.

Brown was not wearing her seat belt and was killed in the crash.

