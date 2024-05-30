Watch Now
KS, MO elected officials comment on former President Trump’s felony conviction in New York

Trump Hush Money
Seth Wenig/AP
Former President Donald Trump comments to members of the media after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York. Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 18:29:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elected officials across Kansas and Missouri took to social media Thursday afternoon to offer their thoughts after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) offered several posts on X, calling Trump’s trial a “total sham.”

“This ‘trial’ has been from the beginning to end a complete and total sham, a mockery of the criminal justice system, and one of the most dangerous abuses of our political process in American history,” Hawley said in one of four posts in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s conviction.

Hawley’s colleague, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R - Missouri) struck a similar tone.

“What happened in New York is a travesty for the rule of law and our Constitution,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said he believes Trump “will be vindicated on appeal and the American people will reject this unprecedented law fare in November.”

On the other side of the state line, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) predicted that “Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.”

“The political persecution of Donald Trump is the most egregious miscarriage of justice in our nation’s history,” Marshall said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

