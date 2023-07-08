Watch Now
KSHB 41 anchors, reporters put skills to test in 2023 Anchor Cook-Off

Anchor Cook-Off 2023
Cynthia Newsome
Anchor Cook-Off 2023
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 08, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team competed head-to-head Saturday in the 2023 Anchor Cook-Off at Nebraska Furniture Mart, sponsored by Traeger Grills.

Anchors and reporters with KSHB 41 paired up and got to work to grill up some good-eats.

This year's teams were:

  • Two-time champions Charlie Keegan and Rae Daniel
  • Daisha Jones and Daniela Leon
  • Cameron Taylor and Grant Stephens
  • Lauren Scott and Mick Shaffer
  • Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness

After an afternoon of hard work, morning anchors Shively and Hemness took home the golden spatula, bringing the heat with their pizza burgers.

Anchor Cook-Off
Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness are the champions of the 2023 KSHB 41 Anchor Cook-Off

Former champions Daniel and Keegan came close to snatching a third golden spatula, but fell just short in second place. Their East Meets West Barbecue Burger still wowed the judges.

KSHB 41 2023 Anchor Cook-off
Two-time KSHB 41 Anchor Cook-off Champions Charlie Keegan and Rae Daniel were dethroned after getting second place in the 2023 cook-off.

The three remaining teams brought some unique flavors to the grill.

Stephens and Taylor placed third with their Sweet and Heat burger.

IMG_3531.jpg
Cameron Taylor and Grant Stephens grilled up a Sweet and Heat burger at the KSHB 41 Cook-Off.

Jones and Leon also brought some heat, delivering a Jalapeño burger to the judges, which ultimately landed in fourth.

KSHB 41 News Cook-off
Daisha Jones and Daniela Leon cooked a Jalapeño Burger at the 2023 Anchor Cook-off, landing in fourth place.

Finally, Scott and Shaffer combined American and Korean flavors with their Kimchi Burger.

KSHB Anchor Cook-Off
Mick Schaffer and Lauren Scott made Kimchi Burgers at the KSHB 41 Anchor Cook-Off.

