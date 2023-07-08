KSHB 41 anchors, reporters put skills to test in 2023 Anchor Cook-Off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team competed head-to-head Saturday in the 2023 Anchor Cook-Off at Nebraska Furniture Mart, sponsored by Traeger Grills.

Anchors and reporters with KSHB 41 paired up and got to work to grill up some good-eats.

This year's teams were:



Two-time champions Charlie Keegan and Rae Daniel

Daisha Jones and Daniela Leon

Cameron Taylor and Grant Stephens

Lauren Scott and Mick Shaffer

Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness

After an afternoon of hard work, morning anchors Shively and Hemness took home the golden spatula, bringing the heat with their pizza burgers.

Cynthia Newsome Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness are the champions of the 2023 KSHB 41 Anchor Cook-Off

Former champions Daniel and Keegan came close to snatching a third golden spatula, but fell just short in second place. Their East Meets West Barbecue Burger still wowed the judges.

Cynthia Newsome/KSHB Two-time KSHB 41 Anchor Cook-off Champions Charlie Keegan and Rae Daniel were dethroned after getting second place in the 2023 cook-off.

The three remaining teams brought some unique flavors to the grill.

Stephens and Taylor placed third with their Sweet and Heat burger.

Cynthia Newsome/KSHB Cameron Taylor and Grant Stephens grilled up a Sweet and Heat burger at the KSHB 41 Cook-Off.

Jones and Leon also brought some heat, delivering a Jalapeño burger to the judges, which ultimately landed in fourth.

Cynthia Newsome/KSHB Daisha Jones and Daniela Leon cooked a Jalapeño Burger at the 2023 Anchor Cook-off, landing in fourth place.

Finally, Scott and Shaffer combined American and Korean flavors with their Kimchi Burger.