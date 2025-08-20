KSHB 41 not allowed into public virtual meeting about Linwood market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Linwood Community Improvement District's board of directors met Wednesday afternoon for its regular meeting.

This week, items included an update on the recently shuttered Sun Fresh Market.

KSHB 41 editors and reporter Alyssa Jackson attempted to join the virtual meeting for an hour, but we were left waiting for access for the entire meeting.

Not being allowed entry in a public meeting would be a violation of Section 610.020, RSMo, of Missouri's Sunshine Law, which requires public meetings to be open to the public.

Although the meeting was not organized or run by the mayor's office, KSHB 41 reached out to request assistance from them and the city manager's office. Both press contacts said they joined the meeting and asked for us to be allowed in. That did not happen.

