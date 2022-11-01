KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.

Nicco replaces Gary Lezak, who is retiring on Dec. 1, 2022 .

“Following a several-months long, nationwide search, we are excited to welcome Mike back home,” KSHB/KMCI vice-president and general manager Kathleen Choal said Tuesday. “As a weather and climate expert, Mike brings such a wealth of knowledge to our team that I know will help our community navigate all types of weather that frequently targets our region."

Nicco was born in Leavenworth and was raised in Missouri. He received his degree in atmospheric science from KU and was president of the Atmospheric Science Club. Even after graduation, as he traveled the country working in various cities, his ties to the Kansas City area have remained strong.

KSHB Mike Nicco and family

Nicco's career has taken him and his family across the country. From KTBS in Shreveport, KARK in Little Rock, WBTV in Charlotte, KMSP in Minneapolis to KGO in San Francisco, he has seen first-hand a variety of ever-changing weather scenarios. He has been at the ABC owned-and-operated station in the San Francisco Bay Area for the last 15 years. However, throughout his 27-year career, his dream was always to come home and be a chief meteorologist in Kansas City.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to return home and become the new Chief Meteorologist at KSHB 41,” Nicco said. “The reputation Gary and the team have built over the years is impressive and I’m excited to lead a group of such talented and knowledgeable weather professionals."

During his career, he has covered severe storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, blizzards, raging wildfires, droughts and even earthquakes. Nicco has a vast knowledge in explaining micro-climates and how fast our weather can change. He is passionate about climate science and stays on top of weather and climate research done all over the world.

“KSHB 41 is dedicated to keeping our community safe and informed in all types of weather,“ Matthew Waggoner, senior director of news said Tuesday. “I know Mike will provide the context and detail to help our audience plan their day in the most effective ways possible. I’m thrilled Mike is coming home and joining our team."

In addition to his meteorology expertise, Mike has dedicated countless hours to his community by working with the Alzheimer’s Association, as they work to find a cure. Nicco also shares a love for animals and has given back through various organizations dedicated to finding pets their forever homes. As a season ticket holder to Jayhawks games, he is also looking forward to driving to games versus having to fly halfway across the country to support the Rock chalk nation.

KSHB Mike Nicco and family.

Mike is married to his wife Barb, and they have two sons. His first day on the air at KSHB 41 will be at the end of November.

KSHB Mike Nicco and his wife Barb.

—