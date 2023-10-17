KSHB 41, Kansas City shoemakers give the 'Gift of Sole' to man with size 23 shoe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you see Cortez Sexton Jr.'s face, you see the look of joy. And you can even imagine the smell as he sniffs his new work boots. Almost like a new car smell. The new size 23 work boots are almost like a work of art.

But that joy wouldn't have been possible without Donnell Taylor, the owner of Donnell's Automotive and Sexton's employer.

Taylor reached out to KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes for help. Sexton is 6-foot-11-inches tall and wears a size 23 shoe.

For so long, he’s been squeezing his feet into shoes two, sometimes three sizes too small. That’s why the auto mechanic’s boss wrote us, asking for help.

KSHB 41 News staff Cortez Sexton Jr.'s old shoes.

Behind Sexton's joy is Jacob Ostenton, who makes custom shoes, custom boots and repairs shoes

In this scenario, Ostenton was the artist and Cortez, the muse.

After I took to social media, Ostenton stepped up to help. KSHB 41 went to his workplace where he designed every stitch and crevace.

A few weeks later would be the big reveal. And the boots fit perfectly.

KSHB 41 News staff Shoes for Cortez Sexton Jr.

“Went on like a glove — perfect," Ostenton said after Sexton tried on the shoe. “You’ve got plenty of room above the ankle.”

Cortez flashed the biggest of smiles afterwards.

KSHB 41 News staff Cortez Sexton Jr. filled with joy

“My toe ain’t gonna be sore," he said gleefully. "My feet ain’t gonna be sore at the end of the day."

In addition to looking good and being a good fit, they’re safer for someone who is constantly around heavy machinery.

“Less pressure on my feet,” Cortez said. “I’ve got room in here now. I can move a lot better.”

