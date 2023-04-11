KSHB 41 News Anchor Lindsay Shively announces baby number 2 is on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News Anchor Lindsay Shively is welcoming a new member to her family.

Shively announced Tuesday morning on KSHB 41 News that she is pregnant with her second child.

"My husband, daughter and I are so excited to tell you we will welcome our second child this fall," Shively said. "We know our four-year-old Svea will be a wonderful big sister and she is already asking questions every day about who is growing in Mommy’s tummy."

The KSHB 41 News team showered Shively with hugs, congratulations and some tears when she surprised them with the announcement on-the-air Tuesday.

Shively also shared the video daughter Svea learning the news.

"I don't like it," Svea initially said after hearing that she would be a big sister.

However, after Shively and her husband told Svea that she would be a great big sister and showed her the baby's ultrasound, Svea came around to having a new sibling join the family.

"I love it," Svea said.

Shively says she'll provide updates on the newest member of her family.

💕 We’re havin a baby!! My husband, daughter, & I are SO to welcome our second child this fall! We know our 4 year old Svea will be a wonderful big sis & and she is already asking questions every day about who is growing in Mommy’s tummy! 🥰 We’re so grateful for this baby! pic.twitter.com/k1LiKmdzxj — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) April 11, 2023

"We’re so incredibly grateful for this baby and can’t wait to share updates with you all along the way," Shively said.

