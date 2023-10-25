Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively welcomes baby Jack

Lindsay Shively baby
Posted at 8:38 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 09:42:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively's newborn baby has arrived!

Shively announced that baby Jack was born Friday and made his first journey home on Sunday.

"Thank you so much for all the love and prayers," Shively shared in a social media post. "Mommy, Daddy, and Big Sis are so grateful to all be home cozy together now with our sweet boy."

KSHB traffic anchor Daisha Jones will fill in for Shively weekday mornings on KSHB 41 News while she spends essential time with her newborn son in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone