KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively welcomes baby Jack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively's newborn baby has arrived!

Shively announced that baby Jack was born Friday and made his first journey home on Sunday.

"Thank you so much for all the love and prayers," Shively shared in a social media post. "Mommy, Daddy, and Big Sis are so grateful to all be home cozy together now with our sweet boy."

KSHB traffic anchor Daisha Jones will fill in for Shively weekday mornings on KSHB 41 News while she spends essential time with her newborn son in the coming months.

