KSHB 41 News exclusive | Woman’s surveillance footage helped FBI find person suspected of Tesla fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Surveillance from Erica Periolat’s house helped federal agents identify the person they believe set fire to two Cybertrucks at a Tesla dealership in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 17.

The Department of Justice announced it arrested Owen McIntire Friday.

“I’m glad that it helped,” said Periolat.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Erica Periolat's surveillance footage captured images of the man suspected of setting CyberTrucks on fire at a Kansas City, Missouri, Tesla dealership.

She was unaware of the fire until agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives knocked on her door about a block away from the dealership the day after the fire.

Agents noticed a camera on her house. It recorded a car pulling up, a person getting out, spending several minutes gathering things, then putting on a hat and walking away.

Courtesy Erica Periolat Surveillance shows a person outside a parked car blocks away from where CyberTrucks caught fire at a Telsa dealership.

About six minutes later, you see the person come back and drive away.

“I did not sleep well the night after,” Periolat admitted. “I think I watched my camera footage all night long the night after. It was unsettling.”

Court filings show cell phone data, license plate readers, and other camera footage helped agents associate McIntire, 19, with the fire.

They said the Parkville resident was back in town from Boston during spring break from college.

He now faces charges of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage by fire of any property used in interstate commerce.

