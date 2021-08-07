KSHB 41 News on-air talent faces off in Nebraska Furniture Mart cookoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six of KSHB 41 News' on-air talent took a break from television to put their grilling skills on display on Saturday.

KSHB 41 News anchors Dia Wall, Kevin Holmes and Rae Daniel, reporter Charlie Keegan, meteorologist Lindsey Anderson and sports director Mick Shaffer all participated in the cookoff.

The six participants were split up into three teams:

Holmes and Shaffer

Wall and Anderson

Keegan and Daniel

In the end, Keegan and Daniel's cooking skills were too much for the rest as they took home first place.

Here’s your @nfmtweets cook-off winning slider: an arrowhead-shaped patty seasoned w/ garlic & @TraegerGrills’s signature rub, on a Hawaiian roll with tomato and grilled avocado & grilled onions. YUM!!



So proud of @RAEtheReporter and our @KSHB41 colleagues. pic.twitter.com/axv15obwBT — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) August 7, 2021

The winning slider was an arrowhead-shaped patty seasoned with garlic, on a Hawaiian roll with tomatoes, grilled avocado and grilled onions.

Holmes and Shaffer came in second, and Wall and Anderson followed in third.