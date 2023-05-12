KSHB 41 News team wins 4 regional Murrow awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team was the recipient of four regional Murrow awards, the Radio, Television and Digital News Association announced Friday.

KSHB’s four awards are the most in the large market television category in RTDNA’s region 5.

KSHB 41 News was recognized for its breaking news coverage of the Olathe East High School shooting in March 2022.

The KSHB 41 I-Team was recognized for its coverage in the past year on legal loopholes that allowed medical care providers to perform pelvic examinations on unconscious patients. The reporting played a role in recent legislative efforts in Missouri that resulted in a bill awaiting a signature from Gov. Mike Parson.

The KSHB 41 I-Team was also recognized for a series of stories detailing hundreds of thousands of dollars paid in overtime to police officers in Independence, Missouri, for performing building painting and maintenance.

Finally, the KSHB 41 I-Team was recognized for its organization and coverage of a roundtable discussion surrounding school safety, a discussion that included students, parents, politicians and members of law enforcement.

