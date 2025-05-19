KSHB 41 News wins 3 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News was recognized last week with three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

KSHB 41 News won regional Murrow awards for Overall Excellence, A Voice for Everyone.

Judges also awarded KSHB 41 News an award for Breaking News Coverage of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting in February 2024.

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute and Chase Lucas were recognized for Excellence in Video for their story on a Harrisonville, Missouri, farmer who shared his love for farming with the community.

KSHB 41 competed in the Region 5 large market television category, which includes broadcast stations in Kansas City and St. Louis. A complete list of winners is available on the RTDNA website.

