KSHB 41 News wins numerous awards from Kansas Association of Broadcasters

KSHB
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:45:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News was recently honored with several awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

First place
- Hard News/Enterprise story: Trips to Children’s Mercy Hospital turn into police investigations - Jessica McMaster
- Sportscast: KSHB 41’s Mick Shaffer
- Station Website: KSHB.com
- News Feature: Stage 4 cancer patient still teaching high school - Taylor Hemness, Tim Hellhake

Second place
- Morning News: KSHB 41 6 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021
- Weathercast: KSHB 41 snow day weather - Lindsey Anderson and Wes Peery
- Special Program: KSHB Black History in Kansas City - Kevin Holmes and Jon Rehagen
- Recurring Program: KSHB 41 Countdown to Kickoff - Nick Jacobs, Mick Shaffer, Hayley Lewis, Aaron Ladd and McKenzie Nelson
- Excellence in EDI: A Voice for Everyone - Callie Counsellor, Megan Abundis, Dan Cohen, Leslie DelasBour an Sarah Plake

Honorable Mention
- Primetime newscast: KSHB 41 10 p.m. - Curtis Hancock, Anna Carlton, Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes
- Multimedia/Digital Storytelling: KSHB 41 News - Hyatt Regency Disaster 40 years later
- Station Excellence: KSHB 41

