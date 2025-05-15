KSHB 41 Weather’s Gary Lezak explains hazy sky above Kansas City this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were out and about this morning, you might have noticed a layer of haze in the skies above the Kansas City area.

Earlier this morning, KSHB 41 Weather’s Gary Lezak noted that a shift in the wind direction pushed some of the humid air from Wednesday east and replaced it with some dusty winds from western Kansas.

The dust combined with high clouds made for an interesting sky across Kansas City Thursday morning.

What's the haze in the Kansas City sky?

The dust forced the closure of Interstate 70 in far western Kansas on Wednesday night. The roadway has since been re-opened.