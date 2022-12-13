KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to our weather team.

Wilson comes to KSHB from Wichita, where she served as a meteorologist for the CBS affiliate, KWCH-TV.

A self-proclaimed “data-nerd,” Wilson earned a Master’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of Kansas.

Prior to her work in Wichita, Wilson served as the first female chief meteorologist in northern Nevada while at KRNV-TV in Reno. While working on her Ph.D. at the University of Nevada, Wilson worked as a research scientist at the Nevada State Climate office.

Cassie, her husband Steve and their son Marty are excited to travel up Interstate 35 to Kansas City later this month.

Look for her work on KSHB 41 and kshb.com as we turn the calendar to 2023.

—