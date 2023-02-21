KSHB 41's 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign delivers free books to elementary students

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Children at two elementary schools in the Kansas City metropolitan area will receive free books this week thanks the “ If You Give a Child a Book ” campaign.

KSHB 41 and the Scripps Howard Fund, the nonprofit arm of KSHB’s parent company, partner every year to raise money to buy books for students.

Distributions of free books began today at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, and JA Rogers Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

”It’s a great opportunity for all kids to get involved,” Lindbergh Principal Dr. Brooke Brutto said. “They get to choose books they are drawn to so they can cultivate reading at home.”

Research shows 88% of students are more likely to finish a book when they choose it themselves.

In the fall of 2022, viewers helped KSHB 41 News raise more than $10,000. Those funds will allow students at each school to pick out three to four books from a Scholastic Book Fair to take home for free so they can build a library at home.