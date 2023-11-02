KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes learns German from UMKC student-athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Chiefs fans flock to Germany, three student-athletes at University of Missouri - Kansas City are enjoying the spotlight on their hometown.

Twin brothers — Precious and Promise Idiaru — are sophomores on the UMKC basketball team and Robin Balters is a sophomore goalkeeper on the soccer team.

All three are from Frankfurt, Germany, where the Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

RELATED: How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany NFL game

Promise Idiaru said Chiefs fans heading to the game may experience some culture shock, but he advised people to embrace the differences.

"Just have fun, embrace the culture, interact with people," he said. "People that go for the first time to Germany should also explore Germany, explore Frankfurt, their surroundings, try new stuff, which should be a fun experience for everybody that goes over there."

Balters encouraged people to visit all the towers in Frankfurt to get the best views of the city.

As for food, they recommended some German classics: bratwurst, knödel (a type of dumpling), and spaetzle, which Promise Idiaru described as a "better" version of macaroni and cheese.

Promise, Precious, and Robin also attempted to teach KSHB 41 news anchor Kevin Holmes some words in German. Watch the video below to see how he did.

The UMKC Roos basketball team starts its season at home on Monday. The soccer team will play its final regular season game on Saturday then start the playoffs next week.

Auf geht's Chiefs! (Go Chiefs!)

—