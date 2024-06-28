KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes to host Jackson County prosecutor forum Saturday, June 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Urban Summit of Kansas City is hosting a candidate forum Saturday in the race for Jackson County prosecutor.

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes is set to moderate the debate, which starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at the Samuel U. Rodgers Propeller Building, 2100 E. 9th Street, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Candidates Stephanie Burton and Melees Johnson have confirmed their attendance at the debate. Event organizers said a third candidate, John Gromowsky, will not be in attendance.

Tracey Chappell has also filed for the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The candidates are vying to replace Jean Peters Baker, who previously announced she would not seek re-election.

More information about the event is available online.

