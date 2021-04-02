KSHB promotes longtime anchor Cynthia Newsome to Senior Community Relationships Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB-TV and KMCI-TV are proud to announce the promotion of longtime 41 Action News anchor Cynthia Newsome to senior community relationships director.

In this new role, Newsome will join the leadership team in a pivotal role growing relationships with a wide variety of community and civic groups, while continuing to anchor 41 Action News Midday.

“For decades, Cynthia has been a leader in our newsroom, along with being an incredible ambassador for this region,” KSHB/KMCI vice president and general manager Kathleen Choal said. “Cynthia has made it her mission to help and lead a variety of community projects, and in this new role, along with her leadership, our team is excited to expand our reach and impact to better serve the people of Kansas City.”

While many people know Newsome for her work in front of the camera, she also has a long history of organizing and leading a variety of impact projects. She has been public about her ongoing battles with cancer, helping countless others cope with their challenges.

In her spare time, Newsome is the founder and president of Awesome Ambitions, a nonprofit community service project for KSHB. The college and career readiness program offers a series of seminars and events that helps 8th through 12th grade girls set positive goals for their health, education and future careers.

“I am tremendously honored to lead this exciting new role at KSHB and KMCI,” Newsome said. “Kansas City is my home; our audience is family. I love helping people. This is an exciting opportunity to foster new relationships, build on the great work we have done, while further connecting the local community with 41 Action News and our great team.”

Newsome is married to her husband Ed, and this October, they will celebrate 20 years of marriage.

