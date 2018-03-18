KU advances to Sweet 16, K State plays tonight

OMAHA, Neb. - KU advances to the round of 16 with an 83-79 win over Seton Hall at Intrust Bank Arena in Omaha Saturday night.

Malik Newman tossed in 28 points, Svi Mykhailiuk added 16, and Lagerald Vick scored 13, while Udoka Azubuike added ten points, along with seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

Kansas will face the winner of the Clemson vs. Auburn game Saturday in Omaha.

K State meanwhile, takes on number 16 seed University of Maryland Baltimore County Sunday evening in Charlotte.

UMBC was the first number sixteen seed to beat a number on in the win over Virginia on Friday.