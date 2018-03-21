MISSION, Kan.- Kansas State and Kansas basketball fans are ready to support their teams this week in the Sweet 16, but they can't do it without the proper gear.

"Rock-Chalk and Go-State," said Monica Stowers, a customer at Kansas Sampler/Rally House.

It's two chants you don't typically hear in the same sentence, but for Stowers, it's one she hears all the time.

"My family all grew up KU fans, so die hard KU fans, and K-State fans now," Jennifer Keffer, store manager at Kansas Sampler/Rally House.

At home, it's a house divided for Stowers.

The same thing goes for when you walk into Kansas Sampler/Rally House in Mission, Kan.

"Lots of KU, lots of K-State," said Keffer.

Jayhawks on one side, Wildcats on the other. Both teams have Sweet 16 shirts up for grabs.

"They're not coming in here and buying stuff that's been on the shelf for awhile," said Keffer. "They come in here and they want the latest and greatest thing."

Wednesday, Stowers was picking up both T-shirts. She's just one of many shoppers that has Rally House stacking their team.

"Busy, which is why we're hiring. We're looking for some people right now because we know that we're going to see people in here that want more gear," said Keffer.

March Madness means big business for the store. Keffer said if you walk through the door, you may be leaving with a new job.

"I may have started with 10 and I'm going to end up somewhere closer to 20, just so I can make sure that I have enough people in the store," said Keffer.

K-State plays on Thursday and KU on Friday. If the teams win, the store plans to extend their hours for customers looking for Elite 8 gear.