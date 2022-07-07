Watch Now
KU Cancer Center receives national Comprehensive Cancer Center designation

<p>Cambridge Tower A on the University of Kansas Health System campus. Photo courtesty KU Health.</p>
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Cancer Center announced Thursday it has received a national Comprehensive Cancer Center Designation from the National Cancer Institute.

With the designation, it becomes the first cancer center in a region that includes Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraksa to earn the comprehensive designation.

Previously, patients in the area seeking care at a comprehensive cancer center needed to travel to The Alvin J. Siteman Canter Center at the Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The KU Cancer Center was previously designated a cancer center from the NCI in 2012.

Leadership from the University of Kansas Cancer Center, the University of Kansas, the University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Stowers Institute joined U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas) at an announcement event Thursday morning.

As part of the comprehensive cancer designation, the center announced a five-year, $14 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.

KU Cancer Center officials say the new designation will open up additional avenues to funding and research, help in retention of researchers and scientists and improve patient care and outcomes.

